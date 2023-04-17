GUWAHATI: Veteran journalist Pushp Paul Singh is no more.

He breathed his last in the wee hours of Monday (April 17).

PP Singh was in the field of journalism for over 30 years.

He began his career with The Times Of India in Tripura.

He also worked in Economic Times and BBC and went on to start the first news website from Northeast.

Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma tweeted: “Deeply pained to learn about the demise of veteran journalist Pushp Paul Singh, who was a well known face of media for 3 decades in the North East. I offer my sincere condolences to his aggrieved family & well-wishers. Om Shanti!”