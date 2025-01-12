Guwahati: A new Tree-Based Enterprise Incubation Center (TBEIC) was launched in Guwahati, Assam, by the U.S. Government, through USAID, in partnership with IIT Guwahati.

This center aims to empower aspiring entrepreneurs in the region by providing them with the necessary training, technology, and business support to establish and grow successful tree-based enterprises.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

The TBEIC will offer specialized training programs on processing technologies for various tree-based products, such as wood and non-wood products.

It will also provide access to trial manufacturing facilities, allowing entrepreneurs to test their production processes at a minimal cost before making significant investments.

Furthermore, the center will connect entrepreneurs with financial institutions and insurance providers to support their business growth.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

“This collaboration strengthens the longstanding partnership between the U.S. and India to address shared global development challenges,” said Dr. Steven G Olive, USAID/India Mission Director.

“By equipping youth with the necessary skills and support, we aim to stimulate the growth of tree-based enterprises and contribute to the climate goals of both countries,” he said.

Dr. Ramesh Chenniappan, Assam Chief Conservator of Forest, emphasized the alignment of this initiative with the state’s vision of promoting sustainable agroforestry practices.

He focused on the center’s potential to enhance livelihoods for local communities while promoting the expansion of tree cover outside traditional forest areas.

Prof. Devendra Jalihal, Director of IIT Guwahati, expressed the institute’s commitment to fostering innovation in tree-based enterprises.

He said the incubation center will provide a valuable platform for entrepreneurs to gain the necessary expertise and tools to build sustainable businesses.

This initiative is a crucial component of the Trees Outside Forests in India (TOFI) Program, a five-year collaboration between USAID and India’s Ministry of Environment, Forest, and Climate Change.

The TOFI program aims to expand tree coverage across seven states, including Assam, by fostering collaboration among farmers, government agencies, and private institutions.