DIBRUGARH: Gas discharge from an oil well owned by Oil India Limited (OIL) has been reported from Duliajan.

The leakage has been taking place since 10pm on Thursday (October 19).

As per the official sources of Oil India Limited, Duliajan, the incident of leakage in the oil well near Dirial Tea Estate followed cutting down a tree.

The Oil India Limited’s Crisis Management Team is at the site of leakage.

The well is said to be under Production Enhancement Contract with the private contractor KIRI of Gujarat.