Assam: ULFA-I cadre surrender in Tinsukia

Dibrugarh: A cadre of the United Liberation Front of Asom-Independent (ULFA-I) surrendered before the police in Tinsukia, Assam on Tuesday evening.

The cadre identified as Arunjay Bora alias Ujjal Asom surrendered before Tinsukia Police.

After relentless efforts of the Tinsukia police, Bora laid down his arms and surrendered before the police.

Bora, a resident of Tekeri village in Pengeri, Tinsukia laid down arms at Ritukathalguri bringing an end to his association with the bannec militant outfit.

According to reports, Bora joined the ULFA-I in 2018.

“We are happy that Ujjal Asom returned to the mainstream. For many days, he tried to contact us but after that, we got information and through our network, we have contacted the cadre and done all possible measures for his surrender,” said a police official.