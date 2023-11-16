DIBRUGARH: A scuffle broke out between police and some young boys near Thana chariali petrol pump at Dibrugarh in Assam during Kali puja immersion procession on Wednesday.

According to reports, a policemen allegedly assaulted two young boys who were waiting near petrol pump to fill petrol in their vehicle.

The youths have been identified as Tinku Phukan and Bicky Singh of Jyotinagar area of Dibrugarh in Assam.

As per reports, Bicky Singh is the son of Arjun Singh, retired TSI of Dibrugarh.

According to sources, Bicky Singh was badly injured during the scuffle with the policemen.

“We are waiting near the petrol pump to fill petrol in our vehicle. Suddenly, a policemen came and behaving badly with us. After that a policemen was fall down after someone pushed him. I tried to help him but he beat me with the helmet,” said Tinku Phukan.

Bicky Singh also bore injuries on his face.

Talking to reporters, Bicky Singh said, “Actually, we reached Thanachariali, the police told us to stop the sound system. After that we come to the petrol pump to fill our vehicle but one policemen came and behaving badly with us. The policemen heated me with his helmet and I got senseless,”.

After that the situation become tense and the protesters blocked the Thanachariali road for an hour rasing slogan against Assam police ‘Go back’.

According to reports, Tinku Phukan was taken to hospital for treatment.