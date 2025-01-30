Digboi: Two women from Tinsukia district in Upper Assam are missing following a stampede during the second “Amrit Snan” (holy dip) of the Maha Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj. The stampede occurred during a pre-dawn crowd crush.

The missing women have been identified as Joshna Deb, a resident of Parbatiya, New Colony Feeder Road, under Tinsukia police station, and Lila Devi (61), a resident of New Market Hanuman Mandir, Borpahjan area, under Doomdoma police station.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Lila Devi reportedly went missing around 5:30 PM on Wednesday from Maha Kumbh pillar number 231. Joshna Deb reportedly lost contact with her neighbors on Tuesday, January 28, and has been missing since. She was last seen at Sangam Ghat.

“We have shared details of the missing women with authorities in Prayagraj as soon as we received the information from Tinsukia district,” said Abhijit Gurav, Superintendent of Police (SP), Tinsukia.

“Our district police are on alert to provide assistance. We urge anyone whose family members are missing to inform the police immediately,” he said.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

The SP added, “We are liaising with the Uttar Pradesh police and making every effort to locate the two missing women.”

The Maha Kumbh Mela 2025, which began on January 13 and is scheduled to conclude on February 26, 2025, is expected to draw approximately 400 million people from around the world.

Recent media reports indicate that at least 30 people died and 60 were injured in the stampede in Prayagraj, where millions of Hindu devotees had gathered for the ritual bath at the confluence of three sacred rivers.