Guwahati: Two youths were killed, and two others critically injured in a late-night road accident on Saturday at Sarojini area, Tingkhong in Assam’s Dibrugarh district.

The collision involved a Scooty (AS06Y9958) and a Pulsar bike (AS06AM6238), which crashed head-on at high speed, causing extensive damage to both vehicles.

The deceased have been identified as Papu Tanti of Sarojini Barline and Dhan Sonar of 2 No. Sapkaite.

The injured, John Nayak and Rohit Nayak, were taken to Assam Medical College and Hospital (AMCH), Dibrugarh, and are reported to be in critical condition.

Eyewitnesses stated that the vehicles collided on a narrow stretch of road while traveling at high speed.

Local residents alerted the police, who recovered the bodies and sent them for post-mortem examination.

A police case has been filed, and an investigation is underway to determine the cause of the accident.

Authorities have also urged drivers to follow traffic regulations and exercise caution on roads in the area.