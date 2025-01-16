Guwahati: Two persons were killed in a motorcycle-truck collision in Morigaon, Assam on Thursday.

As per reports, the two were killed in the Laharighat area of Morigaon.

Their motorcycle was allegedly hit by a mini truck in the afternoon.

The victims, identified as Surajit Pator and Rabi Pator from Bowalguri village, died at the scene of the accident.

According to reports, a mini truck (registration number AS01JC1167) struck the motorcycle at Kushtoli village in Laharighat.

They died before any medical attention could arrive.

Police later recovered the bodies and sent them for post-mortem examination.

In a separate incident in Guwahati earlier the same day, a two-wheeler rider sustained serious injuries after colliding with an ambulance near Dighalipukhuri.

The scooter rider reportedly hit the ambulance from behind and was immediately rushed to Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) for treatment.

Traffic police officials arrived at the scene to manage the situation.