GUWAHATI: Assam police have seized one truck carrying cattle in Raha in central Assam’s Nagaon district and arrested two persons for their alleged involvement in cow smuggling.

Police also recovered 28 cows and seized the truck bearing no AS 01 JC 9256 used for the transportation of the cows.

Acting on specific input that a truck loaded with cattle is on the way to Byrnihat from Sivasagar, and would cross Raha toll plaza in night.

Accordingly, two police teams from Raha police station intercepted the truck.

“When the suspected vehicles were spotted at Saragaon area on National Highway our police team asked them to stop. However, the driver of the two vehicles defied the instruction,”

The truck was later seized and the rescued cows were sent to a Gaushala in Nagaon.

The arrested accuseds have been found the driver of the vehicle and his assistant identified as Arki Dekhar and Soniki Tariang of Jowai district, Meghalaya.