Guwahati: Train services on the Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) route experienced a temporary disruption early Thursday, October 23, due to a suspected explosion on the railway track between Salakati and Kokrajhar stations in Assam’s Kokrajhar district.

Kapinjal Kishore Sharma, Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO) of NFR, said in an interview that around 1 a.m., the local pilot and train manager of a goods train passing through the area heard a loud noise and felt a sudden jolt.

Acting quickly, they stopped the train to inspect the track.

“Upon checking, damage was noticed on the railway track and sleepers. It appeared to be a case of a suspected explosion. The Railway Protection Force (RPF), Government Railway Police (GRP), and state police were informed right away, and an investigation was initiated,” the CPRO said.

Railway engineers quickly carried out emergency repairs, and by 5:25 a.m., the affected section was restored, allowing trains to run safely again.

Approximately eight train services were disrupted during this time, with delays ranging from one to two hours. Officials confirmed that trains were held at nearby stations to ensure passenger safety.

After the incident, Northeast Frontier Railway increased patrols and monitoring along vulnerable sections of the track.

Extra personnel from the RPF and engineering teams have also been deployed to prevent further incidents.

“The incident is being thoroughly investigated by the state police, along with the RPF and GRP teams,” Sharma added, emphasizing that all safety procedures are being strictly observed.

While the cause of the blast has not yet been confirmed, authorities are treating it as a serious security concern and are working together to determine whether it was an act of sabotage.