North Lakhimpur: A person was held with a live Tokay Gecko in Lakhimpur’s Torajuli on the Assam-Arunachal boundary on Sunday evening.

Acting on a tip-off, a police team from the Banderdewa outpost raided the house of one Nomal Bora at Shantipur village in Torajuli and recovered an exotic Tokay Gecko hidden inside a plastic basket.

It was learnt that Bora was preparing to transport the reptile to Arunachal Pradesh.

The Assam-Arunachal Pradesh inter-state boundary area in Lakhimpur district stretching from Parbatipur to Torajuli has become a hotspot of various illicit activities ranging from drug peddling to wildlife trafficking in the last couple of years.

Though the police make some route arrests, these illicit activities have not been eradicated from this area so far.