Guwahati: The Assam government has announced plans for a public tribute to the late Zubeen Garg at the Arjun Bhogeswar Baruah Sports Complex in Sarusajai.

The tribute will allow the people of Assam to pay their respects to the beloved artist.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma visited Sarusajai twice today to review the arrangements for the public tribute.

He met with senior officials from the administration and police to ensure everything runs smoothly. Sarma emphasized the importance of making the event orderly and well-organized.

He also directed officials to ensure proper provisions for parking, drinking water, sanitation, and medical facilities at the tribute site.

To manage traffic flow, the Chief Minister instructed the traffic police to control heavy vehicle movement on the national highway near the sports complex during the tribute.

Zubeen Garg’s mortal remains are expected to arrive in Assam tonight or early tomorrow morning.

The Chief Minister traveled to New Delhi today to receive the remains and bring them back to Guwahati.

Once the remains are in Guwahati, the final arrangements for the last rites will be decided in consultation with Zubeen’s family, friends, and other stakeholders.

During the review at Sarusajai, Minister of Education Ranoj Pegu, Minister of Cultural Affairs Bimal Borah, Minister of Power Prashanta Phukan, Union Minister of State for External Affairs Pabitra Margherita, and other senior officials were present.