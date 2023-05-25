Assam: Assam is going to witness a historic first as thestate government is distributing one lakh government jobs as promised by Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma.

The event will be the biggest appointment letter distribution ceremony and part of BJP’s 2021 promise of providing 100,000 jobs to youths in the state if the party came to power.

As part of the second anniversary celebrations of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led government in Assam headed by Himanta Biswa Sarma, Union Home Minister Amit Shah will distribute appointment letters to 44,703 newly recruited candidates of various government departments at an event to be held on Thursday.

Earlier the media, Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma said that the Union Home Minister Amit Shah would distribute 45,000 appointment letters in a single event which will be the biggest-ever distribution of jobs in the State.

This is part of the Government’s promise of providing one lakh jobs. So far, 41,920 candidates have been appointed by the Assam Government, and recruitment for another 22,776 posts will take place soon.

The programme will at Veterinary College Field, Khanapara in Guwahati.

Shah will also lay the foundation stone of the National Forensic Science University on the same day.

Meanwhile, tight security arrangements have been made in Guwahati ahead of Amit Shah’s visit to the state.