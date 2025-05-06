Pathsala: Assam Chirang police arrested three suspected poachers from Amtenga, under the jurisdiction of Amguri Police Station in Bijni, within 48 hours.

The arrest was made in connection with the recent wild elephant killings in Manas National Park.

The police identified the suspects as Abid Borgoyari, Mahesh Islary, and Jaron Basumatary.

Acting on a tip-off, a police team led by Additional Superintendent of Police Amit Kumar Mahato and Officer-in-Charge of Amguri Police Station Pankaj Doley launched a special operation that led to the arrests.

During the operation, police seized two illegal guns, gunpowder, walkie-talkies, and poaching gear, including two elephant tusks, from the accused.

Poachers reportedly killed three wild elephants in Manas National Park on May 2. Authorities suspect that the arrested individuals played a role in the killings or have ties to the incident. Investigators will determine the full extent of their involvement as the probe continues.

Chirang police have stepped up efforts to combat wildlife crime and ensure justice for offenses against endangered species.

The Assam Police on X said, “Within 48 hours, @chirangpolice cracked the Manas Reserve Elephant poaching case of Panbari Range.”

“Under the guidance of Hon’ble CM Shri @himantabiswa Sir, we remain firmly committed to protecting our wildlife and eradicating poaching,” the post added.

Within 48 hours, @chirangpolice cracked the Manas Reserve Elephant poaching case of Panbari Range.



-3 poachers arrested.

-2 illegal guns, gunpowder, walkie-talkies & poaching gear seized.

-2 Elephant Tusks recovered.



Under the guidance of Hon'ble CM Shri @himantabiswa Sir, we… pic.twitter.com/kgmtoTuaI7 — Assam Police (@assampolice) May 5, 2025