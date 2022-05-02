DIBRUGARH: The Ayush ministry with support from the Assam government organized a Yoga Utsav at the iconic holy site of Shivdol in upper Assam’s Sivasagar to mark the 50 days countdown to the International Day of Yoga, 2022.

The event, conducted by Morarji Desai National Institute of Yoga (MDNIY) under the Ministry of Ayush, saw the participation of more than 10,000 yoga enthusiasts from all the northeastern states.

The Utsav was simultaneously held at seven historic locations of

Sivasagar district in Assam which included Thora Dol, Rudrasagar Dol, Ronghar, Tolatolghar, Kareng Ghar & Joydol, all places of historic importance, within the periphery of Sivasagar town.

The event was aimed at creating awareness about the various dimensions of Yoga and its ability to enrich human lives. The Utsav, whose theme is “Make Yoga a part of Your Life was attended by dignitaries, students, and government officials.

Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma; Union Ayush minister Sarbananda Sonowal; the Union Minister of State for Women & Child and Ayush, Dr. Munjpara Mahendrabhai Kalubhai, Union Minister Rameshwar Teli were among others who attended the event.

Apart from the ministers, the Members of Parliament from Assam, Nagaland, Arunachal

Speaking on the occasion, Union Minister Sonowal said, “Under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji, yoga has got the necessary platform which has helped build the brand India image.”

“As thousands of people from all the northeastern states came together at this pious land in the beautiful town Sivasagar to perform yoga, it reinforces our sustained effort to put the iconic heritage sites of Assam on the tourism map of the world through this event today,” Sonowal added.

“The idea behind the Utsav is to encourage people to take up Yoga, a wonderful gift of our thousands of years of civilization, so that they can enrich their quality of life,” he added.

Sivasagar has been selected for the Yoga Utsav because the Prime Minister of India had unveiled a plan to develop five Archaeological sites viz. Rakhigari (Haryana), Hastinapur (Uttar Pradesh), Sivasagar (Assam), Dholavira (Gujarat) and Adichanallur (Tamil Nadu)) into “iconic” sites across India.

The historical significance of Sivasagar is paramount as it was the epicenter of the Ahom kingdom which ruled between the 13th and 19th century CE.

The eighth edition of International Day of Yoga (IDY2022) is being promoted through multiple programmes by the Ministry to take the message of Yoga across the world to a wider audience.

A curtain raiser event to mark the 100 days countdown to IDY2022 was celebrated on 13th March while a 75-day countdown event was organized at the Red Fort in Delhi.

The 25 days countdown to IDY2022 will be celebrated in Hyderabad. The International Day of Yoga is celebrated across the world on June 21 every year.