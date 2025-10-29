Dibrugarh: Thousands gathered to bid a heartfelt farewell to Fr Joseph Muloparampil, affectionately known as Fr Jose, the Vicar General of the Diocese of Dibrugarh and one of Upper Assam’s most loved priests.

He left for his heavenly abode on October 26, 2025 while undergoing medical treatment at a private nursing home here.

His mortal remains were laid to rest at the cemetery of St Joseph’s Seminary, the very institution he had once led as its first diocesan rector and where generations of priests had looked up to him as mentor and guide.

The solemn requiem Mass held at Sacred Heart Cathedral, Bishop’s House was presided over by Archbishop John Moolachira of Guwahati, with Bishop Albert Hemrom of Dibrugarh and bishops from across the Northeast joining in the final rites.

As the casket was carried through the cathedral courtyard, young seminarians, nuns, and parishioners formed a silent procession — a poignant reminder of the priest who had devoted nearly five decades to faith, education, and service.

Born on July 3, 1948, in Palai, Kerala, Fr Muloparampil left his home state as a young seminarian in 1966 to begin his training in Dibrugarh. After completing his studies in philosophy and theology at Sacred Heart Seminary, Poonamallee (Tamil Nadu), he was ordained a priest on January 15, 1977. What followed was a life steeped in tireless missionary work, pastoral care, and educational service.

He established St Patrick’s School in Philobari in 1981 — now a thriving centre of learning with nearly 1,500 students — and later helped found St Xavier’s School at Vikasika, Duliajan. He went on to serve in parishes across Sonari, Duliajan, Dhuria, Sivasagar, Margherita, and Naharkatia, leaving behind communities strengthened by his calm leadership and compassionate ministry.

Appointed Vicar General in 2021, Fr Muloparampil was known for his gentle wisdom, meticulous stewardship, and quiet humour. “From the green hills of Kerala to the tea gardens of Assam, Fr Jose’s journey was one of faith lived in action,” said Fr William Horo, Rector of St Joseph’s Seminary. “His life touched thousands, and his example will continue to inspire those who follow his path.”

As evening fell, the crowd dispersed slowly from the seminary grounds — hearts heavy, yet grateful for a life that was, in every sense, a prayer made visible.