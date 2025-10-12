Digboi: Thousands of fans and well-wishers from across Tinsukia district gathered at Digboi Refinery Field on Sunday to pay tribute to Assam’s beloved music icon, Zubeen Garg, on the 23rd day since his passing in Singapore.

The AOD Contractors’ Association organized the massive ceremony with deep religious sentiment and traditional Hindu post-death rituals, receiving active support and cooperation from the people of Digboi.

Around ten groups of Assamese customary Gayan-Bayan, along with hundreds of Bhakats, performed traditional hymns and devotional songs during the programme, locally known as “Adhya ?r?ddha,” to pray for the peace of the departed soul.

People from all walks of life participated in the event, giving it a truly secular outlook, a reflection of the values Zubeen himself always upheld and advocated during his lifetime.

Various religious groups expressed their love and reverence for the late icon through their respective prayers, chants, and hymns, symbolizing unity in diversity.

Local MLA Suren Phukan attended the event and offered his tribute to the late artist.

In his address, Phukan reiterated that Digboi holds the unique honour of being the first and only place where Zubeen’s full statue was unveiled by the legend himself.

The statue stands tall at Nazirating Tourist Destination, by the banks of the river Dibru, symbolizing the region’s deep admiration and love for the musical icon.

Jiten Dutta, President of the Organising Committee, addressed the media and strongly demanded that the Assam Government take strict action against all those responsible and involved in the circumstances leading to Zubeen Garg’s death.

“We received the mortal remains of our beloved Zubeen and brought them through solemn processions to the site for public viewing and tribute at the Refinery Field,” Dutta further said, expressing the collective grief and reverence of the people of Digboi.

Bereaved and grief-stricken fans and well-wishers of Zubeen displayed placards and wore badges demanding justice for the late music icon, reflecting the deep sense of loss and the public’s call for accountability.

With tiny hands and a resolute heart, a child added their signature to the public petition demanding justice for Zubeen Garg during the program.