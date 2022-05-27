DIBRUGARH: The Assam Chah Mazdoor Sangha (ACMS) and Assam Tea Tribe Students’ Association (ATTSA) on Friday staged a protest against price rise and other issues at Limbuguri tea estate in upper Assam’s Tinsukia district.

Hundreds of protesters holding play cards and banners raised slogans against the BJP government for failing to curb the price rise.

“The BJP government has failed to curb the rising price of essential commodities. The common people are suffering due to the skyrocketing price rise,” ACMS Vice president and former Chabua MLA Raju Sahu said.

He further said, “The Limbuguri Tea factory was closed due to price hike of gas. The factory could not purchase the gas due to its higher price,”

He said the tea garden workers are facing a tough time due to the price hikes of essential commodities.

“Many workers are associated with the Limbuguri Tea factory but due to its closure, the workers are having a tough time to run their families. We urged the concerned department to take up the issue and take steps to resolve it,” Raju Sahu said.

Sahu said, “The government must immediately halt the land acquisition process of Daloo tea estate. Already lakhs of tea bushes have been uprooted with bulldozers to clear the tea garden for constructing the Greenfield airport”.