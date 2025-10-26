Guwahati: Assam’s world-famous tea has once again travelled far beyond the lush gardens of the Brahmaputra Valley — this time to the very heart of Stockholm, where it has found a place of honour at the Nobel Prize Museum, one of Sweden’s most iconic cultural institutions.

The museum, located in Stockholm’s Old Town, recently unveiled “The Nobel Tea Blend – A Cosmopolitan Blend Inspired by the Life of Alfred Nobel,” a unique creation that pays tribute to the inventor, scientist, and philanthropist whose name is synonymous with the world’s most prestigious awards.

“Alfred Nobel was a true cosmopolitan, a citizen of the world. He was born in Stockholm, Sweden in 1833, but moved to St. Petersburg, Russia when he was nine years old. At the age of 17 Alfred could speak and write in Swedish, Russian, French, English and German. Alfred Nobel travelled extensively in his adult life, maintaining companies in various countries in Europe and North America, keeping a permanent home in Paris, France from 1873 to 1891. Alfred Nobel died in San Remo, Italy on December 10, 1896. In honour of our distinguished scientist, we have composed a special tea blend, celebrating his work and what it stands for,” officials at the Nobel Prize Musuem say.

What makes this blend truly special for tea lovers in Assam is that its robust, full-bodied base draws from the region’s famed Assam tea, celebrated for its malty flavour and rich character. The Assam component forms the backbone of the blend, which is artfully combined with Chinese Keemun tea from Qimen County in Anhui Province — a meeting of two great tea cultures that symbolize Nobel’s global spirit.

To reflect Alfred Nobel’s cosmopolitan life, the blend is further refined with Sicilian bergamot, sweet raspberries, and a hint of fresh orange, creating a sophisticated harmony of depth and freshness. The resulting flavour, museum curators say, pairs beautifully with the museum’s signature Nobel chocolate coins.

The tea’s packaging, shaped like a stick of dynamite, is both a playful nod to Nobel’s most famous invention and a statement in design innovation. It mirrors the packaging of the museum’s chocolates, creating a visual connection between invention and indulgence.

The blend’s association with excellence was cemented when it was officially served at the Nobel Banquet in 2013, a tradition that continues to highlight the cultural and culinary sophistication of tea. Staff from The Tea Centre of Stockholm, which collaborated on the project, oversaw the brewing to ensure perfection.

The response has been good to the tea, officials said.

For Assam’s tea industry, this is another quiet moment of pride — a reminder that the strong, malty leaves plucked from the rolling estates of Assam continue to enchant the world’s finest palates. From the tea tables of London to the Nobel halls of Stockholm, Assam tea remains a symbol of strength, warmth, and global connection.

The Nobel Tea Blend is available exclusively at the Nobel Prize Museum, offering visitors not just a taste of history and science, but also a sip of Assam’s enduring legacy.