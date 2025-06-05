Digboi: In tune with the globe observing the theme-based World Environment Day(WED) 2025, the Digboi Soraipung forest range under Digboi Division in Tinsukia district too drew a special agenda to mark the celebration of the significant day here on Thursday at Assam’s Dehing Patkai National Park(DPNP) in a meaningful manner.

The event not only witnessed the common phenomenon of sapling plantations and awareness talks but also turned more meaningful with the participation of specially abled children hailing from Mrinal Jyoti Rehabilitation Centre (MJRC)from nearby Duliajan.

Though hit with disabilities of different natures, yet the sporting gestures filled with full enthusiasm, wearing smiles on the lips of the teens with different disabilities, spoke for themselves amidst the lush green-covered trekking sites along with the spirited school-going children of a similar age group.

The students hailing from Soraioung LP school, Vivekananda Kendriya Vidyalaya Bokuloni, displayed various theme-based placards and chanted slogans.

Meanwhile, Joyprokash Borpujari, the founder and Director of the MJRC, along with his wife Amiyo Pathok Borpujari, jointly inaugurated a selfie zone in the DPNP following the lighting of ceremonial lamps and sapling plantations along with the other participants.

Kalpajyoti Sonowal, an active tourism promoter of DPNP and coordinator of the event, said the involvement of the differently abled children along with the mainstream children aimed to motivate the special children, which might help them build confidence to overcome the impediments and join the mainstream society.

However, BB Das, the Sorsipung forest ranger, while lauding the efforts of all the stakeholders, including the newly trained batch of tourist guides, briefed them on the growing importance of flora and fauna, urging the younger generations to share the responsibility in preserving and protecting the rich biodiversity for future generations.

The Assam’s Naharkotiya-based Nirupam Konwar – a professional water colour artist internationally recognised for his unique ‘Nirupamstyle’ of water colour painting, also lauded the forest department for holding the program, which was meaningful in multiple ways.

Notably, WED on June 5 every year provides a global platform to raise awareness and inspire action for environmental protection. This year, the theme ‘Beat Plastic Pollution’ underscores the importance of collective efforts to combat plastic pollution and promote sustainable practices worldwide.