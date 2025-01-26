Guwahati: A man was killed by his sons over an alleged family dispute in Sonitpur, Assam on Sunday.

As per reports, the three men assaulted and killed their father over a family dispute.

The deceased was identified as Ajijur Rahman who locals found in an unconscious state.

He was taken to the hospital by the locals but the doctors declared him brought death.

The deceased were identified as Dildar Hussain, Sabil Hussain and Habil Hussain.

The trio is now reported to have absconded.

The incident took place in the Katariatigaon area of Sootea in Sonitpur, Assam.

Police have initiated an investigation to trace the three sons.