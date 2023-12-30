Guwahati: Young Assamese filmmaker Arindam Barooah takes viewers on a breathtaking journey through the soul of nature in his latest experimental poetic drama, “Abohomaan: a SAGA Narrative.”

This mesmerizing seven-minute film, a collaboration with poet Indranil Gayan and Panchoi Productions, transcends language barriers with its powerful Assamese-English dialogue and English subtitles.

“Abohomaan” is not merely a film; it’s an experience. Barooah masterfully personifies nature, weaving a narrative through its “birth, coupling, and death.” The film’s one-liner, “Nature speaks. If it dies, we die with it,” captures its essence, reminding us of our inextricable connection to the world around us.

Through stunning visuals and evocative soundscapes, “Abohomaan” paints a captivating portrait of nature’s cycles. We witness the vibrant dance of creation, the passionate embrace of coupling, and the inevitable yet poignant touch of death. The film’s strength lies in its ability to evoke a profound sense of awe and appreciation for the delicate balance of life on Earth.

“Every birth is a natural birth,” the synopsis says, reminding us that we are not separate from nature, but rather integral parts of its grand tapestry.

https://filmhood.filmclubsaints.com/movie/abohomaan

The film is currently available for viewing (link provided in original text). The trailer, poster, and stills offer a tantalizing glimpse into the world of “Abohomaan,” further fueling the intrigue surrounding this unique cinematic experience.