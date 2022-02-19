GUWAHATI: Senior journalist Pratap Bodoloi passed away on Friday night at his residence at Zonali in Guwahati. He was 73.

Bordoloi, a diabetic, had been unwell for the last one and half years.

“His health deteriorated in the last one year after he was diagnosed with diabetes,” family sources said.

Bordoloi worked with the Guwahati Doordarshan as Deputy Director and is the first news presenter of television in Assam.

Bordoloi, known as the vanguard of TV journalism in Assam, was the founding editor-in-chief of News Time Assam, a satellite television channel, and was involved with DY365.

He was also the Editor-in-Chief of the Assamese daily, Edinor Sangbad.

The senior journalist is survived by his wife, two daughters and a son.