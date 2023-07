GUWAHATI: Senior journalist and politician from Assam Manjit Mahanta is no more.

Manjit Mahanta breathed his last at around 2am on Monday (July 10) at the Gauhati medical college and hospital (GMCH), Assam.

Mahanta’s last rites will be conductedvat the Nabagraha crematorium in Guwahati, Assam.

As a politician, he was a leader of the Indian National Congress.

Condolences poured in over the demise of Manjit Mahanta.

I am deeply saddened to hear Manjit Mahanta’s untimely demise. He was a reputed journalist and had turned in to politics. May his soul rest in eternal peace. pic.twitter.com/WTzbWy9q2A — Ranoj Pegu (@ranojpeguassam) July 10, 2023

Deeply saddened by the passing of Manjit Mahanta. His dedication for the Congress party will always be remembered. My heartfelt condolences to their family, friends, and all who mourn this tremendous loss. ? #RIP — Rana Goswami (@RGoswami87) July 10, 2023

Deeply saddened by the sudden demise of Manjit Mahanta, a prominent figure in the Assam movement.



As an esteemed journalist and dedicated human rights advocate, he made significant contributions to our society.



My thoughts and prayers go out to his bereaved family.



May his… pic.twitter.com/LBDWP9KAKk — Ranjeet Kumar Dass (@RanjeetkrDass) July 10, 2023

With the sudden death of Manjit Mahanta I have lost one of my greatest friends . We started our life as journalist together . In our reporting days we were always together in any event or incidents.

Advocate Niloy dutta called us Jai Bijay. Mon , u left so early , can't believe pic.twitter.com/moEeNc3mdU — Prasanta Rajguru (@PrasantaRajguru) July 10, 2023