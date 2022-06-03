Guwahati: The Board of Secondary Education Assam (SEBA) is likely to announce the Results of the Assam HSLC examinations 2022 in the second week of June.

SEBA will announce the date of the HSLC Result 2022 on its official website, sebaonline.org, in the second week of June.

Once released, candidates will be able to check Assam class 10 results on the official website of SEBA and on third-party websites as well.

SEBA conducted the Assam HSLC, Class 10 Exams from March 15 to 31, 2022 in offline mode.

Around 4 lakh students appeared for the Assam HSLC 2022 Exams this year.

To check the Assam HSLC Result 2022, candidates are required to enter their examination roll number, roll code, and security captcha on the official website of SEBA.

Soon after entering the required details, students should verify these details against the hall ticket and then submit them on the portal.