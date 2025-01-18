Guwahati: A student died after a school bus overturned in Dima Hasao, Assam on Saturday morning.

As per reports, the incident took place near the Necem cement factory in Dima Hasao’s Umrangso.

Several others were left severely injured during the accident.

The deceased was identified as Dalmur Rongpi, a student of a private school in Dima Hasao.

He was among other students travelling to the school in a bus bearing registration number As08C2292.

While on the way, the bus driver somehow lost control of the bus and it overturned.

Rongpi died before any medical assistance could arrive.

An investigation to identify the cause of the accident is being carried out by the police.