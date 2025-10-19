Guwahati: Supreme Court judge Justice Ujjal Bhuyan on Sunday urged judicial officers to uphold independence and professional ethics, asserting that external influences must never shape judicial outcomes.

Delivering a special lecture on “Judicial Professionalism, Etiquette and Expectations from Judicial Officers”, Justice Bhuyan highlighted the judiciary’s responsibility to ensure unwavering public trust through fair, impartial decisions.

His remarks followed the launch of the All Assam Judges Association’s official website, which he hoped would strengthen communication and unity among judicial officers.

“People must continue to believe in the judiciary,” he stated, “and that belief depends not just on the decisions we deliver, but on how society perceives us as officers of the law.”

He cautioned that judgments must be issued in an environment free from any influence, stressing that the judiciary must avoid even the appearance of partiality or favoritism.

Addressing judicial officers serving in Assam’s districts, he encouraged them to stay rooted in constitutional values, exercise pragmatism, and maintain restraint in both personal and professional conduct.

He also advised against forming close ties with individuals from other government services, citing the need to preserve institutional integrity.

Justice Bhuyan further emphasized the pivotal role of the district judiciary, calling it the foundation of a strong and credible national judicial system.

Chief Justice of the Gauhati High Court, Justice Ashutosh Kumar, and other senior dignitaries, among others, attended the event.