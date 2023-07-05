GUWAHATI: Batting all-rounder Riyan Parag from Assam has been selected in the India A squad for the upcoming ACC Men’s Emerging Teams Asia Cup 2023.

The 15-member team will be led by Yash Dhull.

The Emerging Teams Asia Cup will be in Sri Lanka from July 13.

The tournament will be played between eight teams from Asia in the 50-over format.

India A squad: Sai Sudharsan, Abhishek Sharma (VC), Nikin Jose, Pradosh Ranjan Paul, Yash Dhull (C), Riyan Parag, Nishant Sindhu, Prabhsimran Singh (wk), Dhruv Jurel (wk), Manav Suthar, Yuvrajsinh Dodiya, Harshit Rana, Akash Singh, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Rajvardhan Hangargekar.

Standby players: Harsh Dubey, Nehal Wadhera, Snell Patel, Mohit Redkar.

India A will play their first match against the UAE A on July 13.

Next India A will lock horns against Pakistan A and Nepal A on July 15 and 18 respectively.

The final will take place on July 23.