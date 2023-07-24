GUWAHATI: The personnel department of Assam initiated a major reshuffle of district commissioners (DCs) of the state.

The reshuffle of top bureaucrats in Assam took place on Monday (July 24).

FULL LIST:

District commissioner (DC) of Dibrugarh in Assam – Biswajit Pegu has been transferred and posted as secretary to the government of Assam (Home & Political Department).

Kokrajhar district commissioner (DC) and secretary to Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR) – Varnali Deka has been transferred and posted as Nalbari DC.

Commissioner of Assam panchayat & rural development department – Bikram Kairi has been transferred and posted as Dibrugarh DC.

Additional DC (i/c) of Bajali – Pradeep Kumar Dwivedi has been transferred and posted as Kokrajhar district commissioner and secretary to the Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR).

Biswanath DC (i/c) Jay Shivani has been transferred and posted as commissioner of Assam panchayat & rural development department.

Bokakhat additional DC (i/c) Neha Yadav has been transferred and posted as additional DC (i/c) of Biswanath.

Assam civil service (ACS) officer and Nalbari DC Gitimoni Phukan has been transferred and posted as additional secretary to the government of Assam (Public Health Engineering Department).

ACS officer and joint secretary (PHE department) to Assam government – Mridul Kumar Das has been transferred and posted as additional DC (i/c) of Bajali.