Guwahati: Assam reported 520 fresh COVID-19 cases and one more death due to the infection, the National Health Mission (NHM) said on Sunday.



After a gap of two days, a Covid fatality was reported in the Tinsukia district during the last 24 hours, pushing the toll to 8,016, it said in a bulletin.



A total of 8,112 samples were tested on Saturday at a positivity rate of 6.41 per cent. The Covid-19 tally stands at 7, 38,946.



Assam had recorded 670 cases on Friday. Assam now has 6,032 active cases, while 7, 24,898 people have so far recovered from the disease, the bulletin said.



Altogether, 4, 85, 46,662 doses of Covid-19 vaccines were administered in Assam till Saturday, it added.

