Guwahati: The Assam government has decided to re-introduce the emergency flight service between Silchar and Guwahati to ease the communication crisis due to floods and landslides in Dima Hasao and Barak Valley.

The Assam government will provide this facility through the Assam Tourism Development Corporation (ATDC).

The ATDC is arranging the special flight between Guwahati-Silchar at fixed fare of Rs.4000 in association with FlyBig from Saturday.

URGENT: In wake of incessant rains and disrupted connectivity with Barak Valley, we're resuming govt subsidized flights bn Ghy & Silchar, from June 18. This is being done in association with ATDC and Fly Big.



The ATDC has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) in this regard with Fly Big airline, which is already providing regional connectivity in Assam and other Northeast states.

The decision comes soon after the fare of air tickets were substantially increased due to the communication between Barak Valley with the rest of the state and the country got affected due to the flood and landslide caused by heavy rainfall in the last few days.

Air tickets will be available at a special counter at the DC office, Cachar, and ATDC’s head office at Paltan Bazaar, Guwahati.

Passengers can also book their tickets by calling the number 8135902973.

Earlier in May also, the Assam govt introduced an emergency flight service between Silchar and Guwahati to ease the communication crisis due to floods.