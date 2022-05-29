Guwahati: A man arrested on charges of raping a minor girl was injured in police firing on Sunday at Diphu in Assam’s Karbi Anglong district.

The man identified as Iqbal Hussain was shot by the police on Dhansiri road in the Nahorbari area in Diphu when he tried to “flee” from the Diphu Medical College and Hospital.

Iqbal was in police custody after the locals of the Satmile area handed him over to Diphu Police on Friday for allegedly raping a minor girl.

The accused who was shifted to the Diphu Medical College for medical tests tried to flee from the hospital on Saturday night.

According to locals, the accused had raped a minor student when she was on her way back home from school. The locals caught hold of the rapist and handed him over to the Diphu Police.

A police official said, “We are conducting an inquiry on what circumstances he escaped from the police custody. All necessary legal action will be taken from our side. The accused will not be spared. The constables on duty that night have also been suspended.”

Iqbal who was shot in his right hand is currently undergoing treatment at the Diphu Medical College and Hospital.

At least 47 people have been killed and 116 injured in police action in police custody since the Himanta Biswa Sarma government came to power in May last year.