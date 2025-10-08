Guwahati: Filmmaker Rajesh Bhuyan has decided to remove controversial portions from the highly anticipated film “Roi Roi Binale”, the dream project of the late music icon Zubeen Garg, following widespread public demand.

The controversy erupted after the release of the film’s first song, “Mor Mon”, on Tuesday, October 7.

Viewers raised concerns over the appearance of Shekharjyoti Goswami, one of the accused in Zubeen Garg’s death case, in the track, prompting strong reactions from fans and the general public across Assam.

In response to the outrage, Bhuyan announced that all scenes featuring Shekharjyoti Goswami, Amritprabha Mahanta, and Siddharth Sharma would be removed from the film.

“This film is Zubeen’s dream, and I deeply respect the sentiments of the people who loved him. Hence, we have decided to remove the clips in question,” Bhuyan said in an official statement.