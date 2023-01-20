Guwahati: Wildlife Genetics Laboratory of Aarnayak has extended forensic DNA analysis support to Raimona National Park in Assam’s Kokrajhar district in carrying out an investigation on one wildlife crime case under Kachugaon Division.

In a recent report submitted to the Divisional Forest Officer, Kachugaon Division, the laboratory has assisted in species identification and the wild origin of suspected meat samples confiscated by the authorities.

“We are happy to extend forensic DNA analysis support to Raimona National Park and assist the park management in combating wildlife crime in the area”, said Udayan Borthakur, Senior Scientist and founder Head of the Wildlife Genetics Division at Aaranyak.

“We need to concentrate a lot more on forensics instead of using crude old age methods and needs to bring all these new scientifically robust technologies to bear on crime investigation,” said Dr Bibhab Kumar Talukdar, Secretary General and CEO of Aaranyak and a foremost wildlife expert of the country.

Aaranyak’s Wildlife Genetics Laboratory, has been providing wildlife forensic DNA analysis service to Assam Forest Department since 2014.

The laboratory is the first of its kind in the Northeast in undertaking wildlife genetic research as well as forensic DNA investigations.

Recently the laboratory has also extended its support to the Arunachal Pradesh Forest Department in forensic DNA investigation in two wildlife crime cases under the Pakke Wildlife Sanctuary Division and Hapoli Wildlife Division of Arunachal Pradesh.

The Raimona National Park is located in the Gossaigaon area in western Assam’s Kokrakjar district within the Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR) across the border with Bhutan.

The Assam Government has declared it the sixth national park of Assam on the occasion of World Environment Day on June 5, 2021.

In Raimona National Park, you can easily spot the Golden Langur, an endemic species that is known as BTR’s mascot.

The national park is also home to the Asian elephant and the Royal Bengal Tiger.