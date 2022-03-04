Guwahati: The Assam Postal Circle of the department of post has released a special cover on Muga Silk of Assam (Logo).

R.K.B. Singh, Chief Postmaster General, Assam Circle, released the cover on Thursday at an event at Meghdoot Bhawan in Guwahati, said a statement.

Philately is playing a very important role in Geographical Identification of different products of agriculture, foodstuff, handicraft, natural goods, and manufactured Items in our country by releasing a series of Special Cover across the country.

“…the release of Special Cover on Muga Silk of Assam (Logo) was an event of utmost importance wherein this special cover will spread the popularity of the Muga Silk and the name of Assam across the nation,” the statement added.

This natural yellowish golden silk is associated with the culture of Assam and the traditional attire of Assam.

Muga Silk was granted a geographical indication (GI) Logo for trademark purposes in 2014, which is registered with the Assam Science Technology and Environment Council.

The Semi-annular part of the logo represents the Sun. The eastern part of India receives sunrise on behalf of the Country.

Gamosa in the centre of the logo shows the identity of Assamese handloom textile.

Gamosa is used as one of the most important gift and is a symbol of hearty respect and affection towards the recipients. The embroidery portion on both sides reflects the customary skill of the masses, woven on the silk costume of both the genders, and womenfolk in particular.

Embroidered silk costumes in general are used on most auspicious occasions in society.

The Muga Silk has certain characteristics like it is acid resistant, has high ultraviolet rays absorption capability and it has a long life of more than 50 years.

The golden shining of muga yarn is incomparable to others in the world. Below gamosa, Muga Silk of Assam is written in the Assamese language.

A two-day district-level virtual Philately Exhibition was also organized on March 3 and 4 at Postal Recreation Club, in Meghdoot Bhawan.

A total of 20 numbers of Philatelists took part in the exhibition.

K. Changsang, Director, ASTEC, Dr. Y.P. Raiphea, Director of Accounts (Postal), Assam Circle and lndradyumna Mohanty, Superintendent of Post Offices, Guwahati Division, the dignitaries present at the event.