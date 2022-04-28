Guwahati: The Assam Police will be awarded the Presidents’ Colours Award by Union Home Minister Amit Shah at an event in Guwahati on May 10.

The Assam Police is the tenth state police force to get this recognition.

The President’s Colour is bestowed on a military unit, in recognition of exceptional service rendered to the nation, both in peace and during the war.

Assam DGP Bhaskar Jyoti Mahanta said it is a historic time for the department and that it is well prepared for the event.

Motorcycle rallies will be organised across Assam to raise awareness of the coveted ‘Colour’, he said.

To celebrate this momentous occasion, we are kicking off a two week state wide celebratory program from tomorrow onwards.

Looking forward to your active participation in this program. We will be posting here regularly, so please watch this space… — DGP Assam (@DGPAssamPolice) April 27, 2022

“I have asked Assistant Inspector General (AIG) of Police for Sports Anand Mishra to take charge of the motorcycle rally that would be held in each district of Assam. In a few days, I’ll launch the ‘Ride with Pride’ motorbike awareness campaign in Dhubri,” DGP Mahanta said.