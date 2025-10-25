Guwahati: Assam Police have secured a life imprisonment conviction in 4 months and 22 days under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

“Justice delivered in 4 months & 22 days! In continuation of our commitment to timely justice for #EveryChild, IO Pabitra Kurmi, SI of Raha PS, @nagaonpolice, completed the investigation of Raha PS Case No. 63/25 under Section 6 of the POCSO Act in 28 days. The charge sheet was filed on 30.06.2025, and the conviction for life imprisonment was pronounced on 24.10.2025. #AssamPoliceSishuMitra @himantabiswa @HardiSpeaks @UNICEFIndia @utsahassamOrg,” Assam Police announced on X on Friday.

The Charge Sheet… pic.twitter.com/9g0URgUJkv — Assam Police (@assampolice) October 24, 2025

The investigation, led by SI Pabitra Kurmi of Raha Police Station in Nagaon district, was completed within 28 days, allowing the court to deliver a verdict promptly.

Officials stated that the case, registered under Section 6 of the POCSO Act, was thoroughly investigated, resulting in a life imprisonment sentence.

This outcome highlights Assam Police’s efforts in handling cases involving children.

The case also reflects coordination between the police, prosecution, and judiciary in ensuring legal processes are followed for offences against minors.

With this conviction, Assam Police continue to implement measures aimed at improving child safety and timely justice in the state.