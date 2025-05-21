Guwahati: Anti-poaching units and commando action groups of Assam’s Kaziranga National Park on Wednesday neutralized an armed suspect in a standoff within the park’s Agaratoli Range.

The incident occurred at around 12:45 pm in the Duramari Anti-Poaching Camp (APC) area.

According to sources, park authorities had initiated a massive combing operation across the park this morning, activating all anti-poaching camps and commando groups.

This swift action was taken following intelligence reports indicating the movement of armed poachers into the protected area. All exit routes from the park were also cordoned off.

Following the encounter, the team recovered a suspected .303 rifle, a handbag, and an axe from the scene, and intensive search and combing operations are ongoing across the national park to apprehend any accomplices of the neutralized individual.

Sources added that the police and civil magistrate teams are working in close coordination with the Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) of the Eastern Assam Wildlife Division (EAWL) and his team, ensuring all procedures are strictly adhered to.