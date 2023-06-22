GUWAHATI: One more burst of water pipeline has been reported from Guwahati city of Assam.

The incident took place at Pandu area in Guwahati city of Guwahati in Assam on Thursday (June 22).

Water from the burst pipe gushed out into the main road near an under construction flyover.

Notably, this was not the only incident of water pipeline burst in Guwahati, Assam.

In recent times, there have been numerous incidents of water pipeline burst in Guwahati, Assam.

On June 20, a water pipeline burst at Sector 2 in Noonmati area of Guwahati, Assam.

There was also a similar incident at Rajgarh area in Guwahati, Assam.

Last month, a water supply pipeline burst also took place at Kharguli area of Guwahati in Assam.

The Kharguli incident claimed the life of a woman and injured at least 30 others. Moreover, around 40 houses were also swept away by the waters gushing out of the burst pipeline.