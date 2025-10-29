Guwahati: Preparations are underway for the grand Golden Jubilee celebration of the Pathsala Raas Mahotsav, marking 50 years of the historic festival.

The 17-day celebration, to be held from November 8 to 25, will be inaugurated by Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, who will also unveil the newly built Raas Temple.

This year’s Mahotsav will feature a grand cultural procession, thematic exhibitions, traditional fairs, installation of religious monuments, and performances showcasing the region’s rich heritage.

Various cultural organizations and educational institutions from Pathsala and its surrounding areas will participate in the festivities.

According to Anupal Dutta Pathak, president of the publicity committee, the Golden Jubilee aims to uphold the message of unity, devotion, and the timeless teachings of Mahapurush Srimanta Sankardev.

Citizens and artists have been urged to extend their support.

A special highlight will be a Bollywood night by singer Kunal Ganjawala on November 21.