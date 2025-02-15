Guwahati: Wildlife crime is a growing crisis in Northeast, often intertwined with drug, arms, and human trafficking. Among the many species affected, pangolins, the world’s most trafficked mammal, face an unprecedented threat in Assam and the Northeast. Both the Chinese pangolin (Manis pentadactyla) and the Indian pangolin (Manis crassicaudata) are at risk.

“Extensive poaching and illegal trade networks are pushing these shy, nocturnal creatures to the brink of extinction,” says Dr. Bibhab Kumar Talukdar, Secretary General and CEO of Aaranyak, who also heads its Legal and Advocacy Division.

Despite their protection under Schedule I of the Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972 (as amended in 2022) in India, and their “Critically Endangered” status on the IUCN Red List, they are still hunted for their scales and meat. Their scales are falsely believed to have medicinal properties in some Asian countries.

Recent data reveals the severity of the situation. “Between 2018 and 2022, India witnessed 342 pangolin trafficking incidents, involving over 1,200 individuals,” says Dr. Jimmy Borah, Senior Manager in Aaranyak’s Legal and Advocacy Division.

Northeast India, a key transit route, has seen alarming seizures, with Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, and Manipur emerging as hotspots. While several poachers and traders have been arrested, the illegal trade continues, often linked to international syndicates.

“Socio-economic studies, particularly in Assam, have shown that local hunters are involved in pangolin hunting and trading,” explains Ivy Farheen Hussain, Senior Project Officer in Aaranyak’s Legal and Advocacy Division.

The scales from a single pangolin can sometimes equal four months’ income for these hunters, making poaching a lucrative activity driven by external demand.

Aaranyak, a biodiversity conservation organization in Northeast, has taken different steps to combat this crisis.

The organization has collaborated with the SSB and other law enforcement agencies besides forming Community Surveillance and Monitoring Teams (CSMTs) in key areas.

The future of pangolins in Northeast India is precarious. Proactive efforts to raise awareness among law enforcement agencies in the region are crucial to curb the illegal killing and trade of these animals.

A glimmer of hope is the recent discovery of another pangolin species, the Indo-Burmese Pangolin, in Assam and Arunachal Pradesh.

“Strengthened law enforcement, community participation, and international cooperation are essential for the survival of these threatened species. The time to act is now. With collaboration and cooperation, a positive change can be made to secure the future of these scaled beauties,” Aranyak said in a statement.