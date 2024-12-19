Guwahati: A 12-year-old prodigy of Assam origin, Dishant Borthakur, has earned a spot in the prestigious Mumbai City FC U13 squad, one of the top football clubs in India.

A passionate athlete since childhood, Dishant began playing football at the age of five.

His determination, focus and remarkable skill have propelled him to the top not only in football but also in cricket and tennis.

As a left-handed batsman, Dishant has showcased impressive performances in cricket, while his tennis strokes have earned him several awards in intercity tournaments.

On the football field, Dishant plays as a left-footed right winger, excelling in dribbling, shooting and delivering long passes.

His technical gameplay, incredible ball sense and body control make him a standout player.

Dishant has been training with the Soccerstarz Football Club for the past two years and is also mentored by his school coach, who has been instrumental in his rise to prominence.

He will now represent Mumbai City FC in the I-League and various Mumbai Football Association (MFA) matches.

Currently studying in grade 7, Dishant is also an advanced-level pianist.

The eldest son of Saurav Borthakur and Trishna Goswami from Mumbai’s Goregaon, Dishant’s roots trace back to Geetanagar in Assam’s capital Guwahati.

Dishant’s younger brother, Divyaan, is also passionate about football and hopes to follow in his footsteps.

Dishant’s achievement not only marks a milestone in his life but also brings pride to Assam.