Guwahati: The festive spirit came alive at Novotel Guwahati GS Road as the hotel hosted its much-anticipated Cake Mixing Brunch on Sunday, marking the beginning of the season with cheer, flavour, and community spirit.

The event, held at the hotel’s signature restaurant 188 Downtown, brought together guests, patrons, and members of the city’s social circle for an afternoon filled with warmth, laughter, and the aroma of freshly mixed ingredients.

The celebrations began with a lavish brunch featuring an array of global and local delicacies, followed by the traditional cake-mixing ceremony, where guests enthusiastically joined the culinary team in blending dry fruits, nuts, candied peels, and aromatic spices, a symbolic ritual celebrating joy, abundance, and togetherness.

Accompanied by live music and vibrant décor, the event beautifully captured the sense of unity and happiness that defines the festive season.

Guests of all ages participated in the mixing, celebrating the essence of sharing and community bonding.

The occasion also marked the first major celebration under the leadership of Vineet Kumar Mishra, the newly joined General Manager of Novotel Guwahati. Speaking on the occasion, Mishra said, “The Cake Mixing Brunch is one of our most cherished traditions at Novotel Guwahati; a celebration that brings people together through shared experiences. We are delighted by the warmth and enthusiasm of our guests this year. As part of a globally trusted hospitality brand, our goal is to create experiences that connect people, uplift spirits, and reflect the essence of Assam.”

Under his leadership, Novotel Guwahati aims to scale new heights of excellence, enhancing guest experiences and further strengthening its position as one of the region’s most preferred hospitality destinations.

Notably, the hotel continues to curate experiences that celebrate culture, community, and connection, i.e., the values that lie at the heart of every Novotel celebration.