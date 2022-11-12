Guwahati: Pranjit Saikia, a Guwahati-based noted trader, passed away in Guwahati on Saturday. He was 61.

Family sources said Pranjit Saikia, popularly known as Bipul, collapsed after suffering a massive stroke while travelling in a vehicle in Guwahati.

He was rushed to the city’s Nemcare Hospital, where the doctors declared him brought dead.

The noted businessman, born on June 22, 1961, in Guwahati, was also known for his philanthropic works.

He donated funds to various temples and other religious institutes and festivals in Guwahati.

Saikia, who was also an FCI contractor, was associated with different organizations in the city including Dispur as well Japorigog Durga Puja celebration committees.

He was also the owner of Mono Motor Works, one of the city’s oldest car repair centres located at Bamunimaidan, and Saikia commercial complex located in the Christian Basti area.

His last rites will be performed on Monday at Bhootnath crematorium in Guwahati.