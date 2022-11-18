GUWAHATI: At least nine persons, who have claimed to be maoists, have approached the Assam government for surrender.

Among the nine persons to have approached the Assam government for surrender, one is stared to have known links with Left-wing extremists.

However, there are no police records with the Assam government in regards to the other eight persons who also claimed to be maoists.

The police in Dibrugarh district of Assam have already detained all the nine persons.

Police in Dibrugarh district of Assam are now trying to verify the claims made by the nine detained persons.

Verifying such claims becomes a necessity for the government as many individuals try to project themselves as militants or maoists and surrender to avail several benefits that the government offers to those who lay down arms.