Guwahati: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Sunday arrested a woman CPI (Maoist) leader from upper Assam’s Dibrugarh district.

The woman Maoist leader, who has been on the run for a long time, was identified as Reema Orang alias Saraswati.

The NIA on Sunday conducted a search operation at 17 different locations in Assam’s Cachar, Karimganj, Dibrugarh and Dhubri districts.



According to reports, the NIA conducted the raid in connection with a case pertaining to the arrest of a top Maoist leader Arun Kumar Bhattacharjee alias Kanchan Da.

On March 7, Assam police arrested Maoist ideologue Arun Kr Bhattacharjee and one of his associates Akash Orang alias Kajal from the Cachar district.

70-year-old Arun Kr Bhattacharjee, who is the central committee member of CPI (Maoist) and a stagiest, is carrying a reward of Rs 3 lakh on his head.

Kajal is a member of the Assam State Organising Committee of CPI (Maoist) from Patimara Tea Garden of Cachar district.



Police said Kanchan da along with his associates were involved in spreading the network of CPI (Maoist) in Assam and other states of the Northeast.



The case was initially registered at Crime Branch Police Station in Guwahati, and later on, the NIA took over the probe.



During the searches, digital devices and incriminating documents of CPI (Maoist) were recovered.