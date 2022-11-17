GUWAHATI: A newly formed militant outfit in Assam has been neutralised by the police in the state.

The recently formed militant outfit which has been neutralised is: Adivasi People’s Liberation Army (APLA).

At least nine cadres of the outfit were arrested by the police from Golaghat and Karbi Anglong districts in Assam.

Arms and ammunition were also recovered from the arrested militants.

The development was confirmed by special director general (DG) of Assam police GP Singh.

“Assam police has neutralised a newly formed insurgent group APLA from Golaghat and Karbi Anglong area in less than four days. Nine cadres have been detained and weapons seized,” said GP Singh.

“We continue to have zero tolerance towards violence and groups professing violence,” he added.