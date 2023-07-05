GUWAHATI: The Northeast state of Assam is likely to host the national games in the year 2027.

This was informed by the Assam government on Wednesday (July 05).

Earlier, Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma informed that the state intends to host an edition of the national games by the year 2030.

“We are planning to host national games in the state by 2030,” said Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma.

The Assam chief minister added that Assam already has two stadiums of high standards – Sarusajai and Amingaon.

Moreover, another stadium is coming up at Chandrapur in Guwahati, the Assam CM stated.

It may be mentioned here that Assam had hosted the 2007 edition of the national games in Guwahati.

The 2007 national games, also known as the 33rd national games and informally as Assam 2007 was the 33rd edition of the national games, held from February 9, 2007 to February 18, 2007 in Guwahati.