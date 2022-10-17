DISPUR: In a move to draw a roadmap for a broad-based development of the state, the Assam government has inked as many as seven Memoranda of Understandings and Agreement (MoU, MoA) with different industry players in presence of Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma in Guwahati on Monday.

It may be noted that on behalf of the government, Assam Skill Development Mission (ASDM) entered into agreements with the Microsoft, Google India, Larsen & Toubro Limited and Health Care Sector Skill Council.

Moreover, Directorate of Employment and Craftsmen Training executed an MoU with Info Edge (India) Private Limited better known as Naukri.com and Assam Tourism Development Corporation signed an MoU with the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, Government of India, TATA Strive Skill Development Initiatives of Tata community Initiative Trust and the Indian Hotels Company Limited. Further APDCL also signed an MoU with Satluj Jal Vidyut Nigam’s Green Energy Limited for generation of 1000 MW solar power.

It may also be noted that the MoU with Microsoft, will pave the way for building the capacity of the youth in Assam Skill Development Centres across the state.

Microsoft through their modules of MDSP (Microsoft Diversity Skilling Programme) will provide intervention for under-served youth to ensure their active participation in workforce.

With this programme, the youth will be equipped with the skills required to thrive in a digital economy.

Moreover, the objective of the MoU with Google India Private Ltd. is to support Government of Assam in skilling youth with job-ready digital and business skills.

The best part of this arrangement is that Google Career Certificate Coursewill provide an enabling job connection to the skilled youth via cohort of potential employers.

Moreover, the MoU with Government of Assam, L&T will offer knowledge and support for establishing training setup and executing green field projects under construction sector.

The objective of the MoU with the Healthcare Sector Skill Council (HSSC) is to mobilize the unemployed youth of Assam for skill training.

Besides skilling the unemployed youths, placement will be provided for industrial jobs within one month of training completion.

The MoU with Directorate of Employment and Craftsmen Training with Info Edge (India) Private Limited better known as Naukri.com would provide an online platform to the unemployed youth to have their profile uploaded on digital domain to attract prospective employers.

The MoU between APDCL and SJVNL Green Energy Limited (SGEL) would also aim at development of renewable power projects namely solar power with 1000 MW installed capacity.

The MoU signed between Assam Tourism Development Corporation and TATA Strive Skill Development Initiatives and others would also set a hospitality skill centre of excellence for the training of the youth of the state.

Speaking on the occasion, Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma termed the MoU signing as momentous occasion as the understandings would help in harnessing state’s potential in renewable energy, skill development, tourism and hospitality industries.

He also said that the MoUs would also help the state to realise the dream of a developed Assam in line with the vision of the Prime Minister to transform North East into a New Engine of Growth.

Thanking the companies for coming forward and partnering with Assam government, Sarma said that the MoUs will be a way forward to form a strategic collaboration for multi-tier transformational development of Assam.

The Assam CM said that it is a red letter day for the state of Assam as APDCL entered into an agreement with Satluj Jal Vidyut Nigam Green Energy Limited (SGEL) aiming at development of renewable power projects.

He said that the development centric approach of this government has been able to create an investment friendly ecosystem.

He said that in view of the transition of the state’s requirement from fossil fuel to green fuel, Assam cabinet has approved Assam Renewable Energy Policy 2022 to boost the development of renewable power in the state.