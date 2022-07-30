Guwahati: Two government officials in Assam were caught red-handed while accepting bribes on Friday in separate operations by the Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (VACB) wing of Assam police.

Sleuths Vigilance and Anti-Corruption arrested Morigaon district Superintendent of Excise from her office on Friday on a graft charge.

Bordoloi had demanded Rs One lakh as a bribe from a person for some official work related to a bar license.

Unwilling to pay the bribe, the person approached SP Morigaon and a complaint was lodged at the state anti-corruption wing.

“A complaint was received at the Directorate to the effect that Barasha Borah Bordoloi had demanded Rs. 1 lakh as a bribe from the complainant for converting his bar license from IMFL ‘ON’ to IMFL ‘OFF’. Unwilling to pay the bribe, the complainant approached the Superintendent of Police, Morigaon, who in turn took up the matter with the Directorate of Vigilance & Anti-Corruption for taking needful legal action,” police said in a statement.

Accordingly, ACB officials laid a trap in the office chamber of the accused official. Bordoloi was caught red-handed immediately after she accepted a bribe of Rs 20,000 from the complainant in her office chamber.

The tainted bribe money was seized from the possession of Barasha Borah Bordoloi in the presence of independent witnesses.

An additional amount of Rs. 20000 was also recovered from the bag of the public servant in her office chamber soon after the operation.

A case (19/22) has been registered in ACB police station ACB P.S under section 7(a) of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988 against Barasha Borah Bordoloi.

In a separate indecent in the Dibrugarh district, Nabojyoti Sarma, a lower primary school teacher who has been working in the office of the Block Elementary Education Officer in the Khowang area of Dibrugarh, had demanded a bribe from a person.

Following that, a complaint was lodged with the ACB and the officers caught Sarma red-handed from his office on Thursday.